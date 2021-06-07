Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 467 ($6.10).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday.

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.69). 247,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,517. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.72.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

