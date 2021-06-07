Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Capitalization Tops $17.83 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.84 or 0.00042112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

