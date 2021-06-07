Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 69,600 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KIN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 953,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.
