Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 69,600 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KIN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 953,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

