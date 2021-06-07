Patrick Wagner Sells 31,667 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. 11,777,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,271,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

