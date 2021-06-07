PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,492 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.33. 113,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,845. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $308.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

