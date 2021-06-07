Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $12.26

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.60. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 82,610 shares traded.

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

