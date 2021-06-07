PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.99

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 738254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.