Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.05. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 14,877 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93.
In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.