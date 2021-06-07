Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.05. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 14,877 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

