Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

LON:IOG traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.13 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,540. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The company has a market capitalization of £106.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.45.

Get IOG alerts:

About IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.