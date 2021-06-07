Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.
LON:IOG traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.13 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,540. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The company has a market capitalization of £106.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.45.
About IOG
