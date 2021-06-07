Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $35.04 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $19,665.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,972,259 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

