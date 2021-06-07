Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $103.01 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

