Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $17.77 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $17.77 million and $12,750.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00254074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.01149910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.29 or 1.00206517 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars.

