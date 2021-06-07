Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,180 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:PNN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). 936,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,031.27. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

