Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $8,571.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002014 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,615,846 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

