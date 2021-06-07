Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $239,132.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.31 or 0.00221335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.