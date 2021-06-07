PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,040.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 48.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $268,109.94 and approximately $1,040.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00183871 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 140.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,256,516 coins and its circulating supply is 45,016,347 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

