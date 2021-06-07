Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ryder System worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

