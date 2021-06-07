Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Black Hills worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

