Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.37 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287,341 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of New Residential Investment worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

