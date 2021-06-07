Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

