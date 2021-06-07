Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,073 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Covanta worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 372.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

