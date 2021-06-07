Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Redwood Trust worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

