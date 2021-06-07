Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,262 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Silk Road Medical worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

SILK opened at $44.66 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,902 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

