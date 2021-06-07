Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,612 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Hancock Whitney worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

