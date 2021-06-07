Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.46 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

