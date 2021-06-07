Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.