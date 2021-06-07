Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $304.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Also, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

