Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.61. 931,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 970,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

