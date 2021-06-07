Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Down 0.6%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

