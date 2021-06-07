Permission Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $440,332.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and $440,332.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.01126407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.53 or 0.99588694 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

