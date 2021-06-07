Peter M. Hecht Purchases 823,170 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,997.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,449.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter M. Hecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter M. Hecht bought 302,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00.

CYCN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,266,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

