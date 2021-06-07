PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 573,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 249,737 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

