PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 573,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 249,737 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.