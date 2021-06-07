Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and $35,632.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.03 or 1.00347170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00081073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

