Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

