Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

