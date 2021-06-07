Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.68

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 4271908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

