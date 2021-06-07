Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,538.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $3,538.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,175,379 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

