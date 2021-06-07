Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 72.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Photon has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Photon has a market capitalization of $197,161.50 and $20.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,103.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.87 or 0.07687932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.49 or 0.01784238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00482322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00174452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00745683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00494132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00407781 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,954,278,995 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

