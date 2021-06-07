PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) One Day Volume Hits $133.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00012266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.35 million and $133.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00267529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01125454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,895.76 or 1.00198747 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

