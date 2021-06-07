Pillar Price Tops $0.0415 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $4,973.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

