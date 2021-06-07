Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.13 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,418.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00528335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004414 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.31 or 0.01443723 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,345,808 coins and its circulating supply is 428,085,372 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

