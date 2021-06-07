Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,822.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and $9,822.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.00501798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.01452161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,364,649 coins and its circulating supply is 428,104,213 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

