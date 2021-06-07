PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0480 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $4,109.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,658,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

