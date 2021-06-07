Pirl Market Cap Reaches $123,404.53 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $123,404.53 and $7.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,435.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.79 or 0.07717174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.74 or 0.01827160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00496645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00176511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.10 or 0.00755026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.00488100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00419115 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

