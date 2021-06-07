PlayFuel Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $3.78 million and $1.92 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

