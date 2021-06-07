Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $2,678.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

