PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $47.92. PLBY Group shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 28,527 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

