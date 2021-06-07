PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $47.92. PLBY Group shares last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 28,527 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
