pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $31.25 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and $6.65 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,814,346 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,235 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

