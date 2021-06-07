Polis Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,606.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

