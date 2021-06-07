Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.58 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $23.87 or 0.00067017 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00284042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00250968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.70 or 0.01161350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.74 or 1.00363359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $388.85 or 0.01091591 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,081,193,543 coins and its circulating supply is 945,669,428 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

